Lacey Evans Gets Into Twitter Feud With Drag Queen Jaymes Mansfield

Ever since she jumped to the main roster, Lacey Evans has made a habit out of getting into fights on social media with other members of the WWE women’s division. But her latest war of words, which kicked off on Friday, was with popular drag queen Jaymes Mansfield.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star started the issue when she appeared in an interview on Ring The Belle and pointed out how Evans’ hairstyles don’t match the 1940s pinup look she’s going for.

Points were made. Things that needed to be said, were. https://t.co/62oRwlwZZa — Jaymes Mansfield (@JaymesMansfield) September 6, 2019

“My only gripe with Lacey Evans at this point in time, I feel like she is improving a lot, is would somebody please [on the] hairstyling team get this girl a roller set!,” Mansfield said. “She’s constantly mixing eras, a 40s dress with a 50s aesthetic. Give her some finger waves.”

Evans tried to brush things off at first.

These curls are put up by ME by 6am just before I feed my kid and just after a gym workout sweetheart. 💅👒 What you get by 730pm when I go live is what you get….. Ain’t nobody got time to worry about a damn roller set. #YaNasty #WorryAboutYourself #LikeALady #RAW https://t.co/aheGzlNtQx — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 6, 2019

“Oh she’s so mad,” Mansfield wrote back.

Mansfield later pointed out that the tweet got a few angry responses from Evans’ fans. Evans responded to that too.

“I don’t have a ‘fan base’ sweetheart…. I have a bunch of nasties, that I don’t know, who worry about what Im doing….. kinda like you. Dont get it twisted,” she wrote.

Lmao all this over recommending a roller set, she act like she wants spit ends. https://t.co/hFbxfqB7A2 — Jaymes Mansfield (@JaymesMansfield) September 6, 2019

But the feud wasn’t over, as Mansfield returned to Twitter on Saturday while in a wrestling ring.

Waiting for me and @LaceyEvansWWE hair vs hair match like…

👏❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/nHJ0WdiP31 — Jaymes Mansfield (@JaymesMansfield) September 7, 2019

Then things started getting violent.

“I step off the plane to this nonsense. Someone tell this nasty I’ll use my real hair to choke her and take hers home as a trophy,” Evans tweeted.

“Miss thing my hair is human, somewhere in Russia there’s a woman walking around bald….kinda like you if we have that match 💇‍♀️ #bundles,” Mansfield wrote back.

Evans then reached out to Paul Heyman to try and get Mansfield cleared to compete in a wrestling ring, who had no problem with the idea.

Lacey accepted the challenge, make sure you touch up those roots before I yank out every last tendril from that sassy little head. #bookitpaul https://t.co/1cB7O0oOcM — Jaymes Mansfield (@JaymesMansfield) September 7, 2019

“I step off the stage to this nonsense,” Mansfield added. “Lacey Evens if we face off the only hair left on your head will be your mustache.”

Whether or not this escalates to an actual match is entirely up to the WWE.