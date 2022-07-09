WWE's Lacey Evans Turns Heel on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was supposed to feature a Tag Team match featuring Aliyah and Lacey Evans, but that match never actually happened. In fact, the match never even had the chance to start thanks to Evans redoing her entrance three different times. After exiting and entering a third time Evans was still not pleased with the reception from the crowd, and then when Aliyah questioned what was going on she hit her with the Woman's Right and turned on the crowd with a full heel promo. While some have wondered if Evans was truly a face or a heel since she returned, there's no doubt about that now, and you can read her full promo below.

"Don't you know what I've been through? Nah, I know you know what I've been through because I poured my entire heart and soul out on live TV. Told my life story in hopes to help you guys. And for what? For that reaction. For those cheers? You know I think it kind of bothers you that you all look at a woman like me and it kills you because of how weak you are," Evans said.

"As far as I'm concerned, every single one of you can go to hell."@LaceyEvansWWE | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DhTxy4S3N5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 9, 2022

The What chants started and Evans smiled. "That you know all the struggles I've been through and deep down in your soul you know you can't go through half of them and be half the woman that I am," Evans said. "The truth hurts sometimes, but when Lacey Evans comes out and gets in this ring, she gets a standing ovation."

Standing meaning you should all be on your feet. I don't know what it is, because you're too weighed down by the pulled pork and brisket that you can't even stand up? I mean, that's what I'm looking at. That's what it looks like from here. It makes me sick. You guys are disgusting. I'm an American hero. I have sacrificed and put my life on the line for the likes of you, and for what, those cheers? Until I get the respect I know I deserve, as far as I'm concerned, every single one of you can go to hell," Evans said as she threw down the microphone.

It would seem a feud has begun between Evans and Aliyah, and Evans being a heel brings another challenger into the mix for other SmackDown stars like Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Raquel Rodriguez, and Xia Li.

