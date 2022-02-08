Watch: Lita Nails Becky Lynch With a Twist of Fate, Moonsault on WWE Raw

Lita and Becky Lynch met face-to-face in the ring on this week’s Monday Night Raw to build towards their Raw Women’s Championship match at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19. Lita kicked things off by explaining why she called out “Big Time Becks” to a title match last week, prompting Lynch to come out and cut her own promo. She explained why Lita met so much to her both as a teenager and when she first broke into the WWE, then said it hurt how she was now trying to take all of that away.

“Without Lita, there would be no Becky Lynch. But now that there is a Becky Lynch, there can be no Lita,” Lynch said. As the champ started to leave the ring she dropped her title and started attacking Lita, eventually getting the best of the exchange. She then went back to attempt a Manhandle Slam only for the WWE Hall of Famer to nail a Twist of Fate and a Moonsault. The commentary team was quick to point out that if Lita nails that combination at Elimination Chamber she will become a five-time Women’s Champion

Lita has been back on WWE programming since last month and, unlike many of the legends brought back for this year’s Royal Rumble, she has teased sticking around through WrestleMania 38 in April. Here’s the lineup for next week’s Elimination Chamber event (as of now):

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

This story is developing…