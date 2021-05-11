Logan Paul Hired 24/7 Security Team After Brawl Between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather

✖

The pre-fight press conference between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather broke out into a brawl last week when Logan's brother Jake Paul continuously antagonized the undefeated former boxing champion and stole his hat. The two were quickly broken up by security, but Mayweather could be heard shouting that he was going to "kill" Jake over the incident. It now looks like the Paul brothers aren't taking any chances with that threat, as Logan told TMZ this week that they've hired a security team to protect them around the clock.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s‚—, 'I'mma kill that motherf—r' — kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f—ing hat?! Yo, we take that s— seriously man!" Paul said, before adding that the two would not be filing any sort of lawsuit over the situation.

Mayweather has stayed silent about the incident on social media, though he has started promoting the fight's after-party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

The trash talk between Logan and Mayweather went back months before their exhibition fight was initially scheduled in February. It will now take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ last year. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"