Mercedes Mone Reportedly Entering Free Agency Soon

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is reportedly set to be a free agent in the near future despite claims made this past weekend. After officially leaving WWE at the start of the year, Mone arrived in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in early January. It was then reported that she had signed a contract with New Japan and Stardom's parent company Bushiroad, but that it only included three matches. The last of those three saw Mone drop the IWGP Women's World Championship to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom's All Star Queendom event this weekend.

While Mone initially denied the reports about her original deal, it was then reported she had signed a new contract mere hours before the match. She then confirmed in a post-match interview that she'd be at New Japan's Resurgence event in Long Beach next month and hinted at a rematch with Iwatani at a later date.

Fightful Select then dropped a report on Monday, stating that her new deal only covers the Resurgence event in May. Sean Ross Sapp wrote, "Sources we spoke to in NJPW weren't sure how long the deal ran, but did say there weren't matches scheduled in Japan for 'at least a while.'" As for Stardom, Mone doesn't have any more dates lined up but the two sides are apparently open to working again in the future.

She's also reportedly working on more television and film projects, which could throw a wrinkle into her in-ring plans. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

This story is developing...