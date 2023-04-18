Mercedes Mone Is Setting The Stage to Win Another Major Championship

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) won the IWGP Women's World Championship in her first post-WWE match back in mid-February. Since then she has successfully defended the title in a triple threat and teased popping up in a number of other promotions for what she's calling a "World Domination Tour." But while Mone is set to defend her title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom's All Star Queendom event this weekend in Tokyo, she's already setting up a match with the current World of Stardom Champion, Giulia.

The champ recently spoke with Tokyo Sport and pitched the idea of having a title vs. title match with the former "Legit Boss." Mone liked the sound of it, even though recent reports have stated her current deal with Bushiroad (the parent company of both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom) expires after this weekend's match. Stay tuned to see if the match gets announced this weekend!

Double titles

=

Double the Moné

🤑

Oh and julia gulia this is my country now bitch#theceo

🇯🇵

🤣 https://t.co/0iCr1t8ke5 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 18, 2023

On top of building her Japanese career, Mone has made a number of appearances at conventions. While at Planet Comic Con in Kansas City, she claimed she'll never say why she left WWE last year.

"You don't know the story. You're reading whatever you want to read and believe whatever you want to believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven't said anything, and I'm not going to say anything because that's just the classy boss that I am, and CEO," she said, somewhat in character.

This story is developing...