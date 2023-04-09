Mercedes Moné Reveals When She'll Bring Snoop Dogg to New Japan Pro-Wrestling

https://comicbook.com/wwe/news/mercedes-mone-iron-woman-match-wwe/Mercedes Moné successfully defended her IWGP Women's Championship at Sakura Genesis in a thrilling three-way match against AZM and Hazuki, and she already has her next opponent lined up. After the match ended, Moné was approached and challenged by Mayu Iwatani, and Moné accepted that challenge in vicious fashion. She will face Iwatani at the Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom pay-per-view that will take place in Yokohama Arena, and it is set to go down on Sunday, April 23rd. Moné is looking to add another impressive Title defense to her reign, but that's not all she has eyes on when it comes to the future. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Moné revealed when Snoop Dogg would make the journey to Japan with her and sing at the entrance.

Snoop Dogg recently co-hosted WrestleMania 39 alongside The Miz, and due to an injury to Shane McMahon, Snoop had to improvise a bit. That led to a great segment that had Snoop hitting an elbow drop on Miz and more, and when brought up to Moné she grinned and called the move the "Snoop Elbow". Then she revealed when her and Snoop joining forces again in Japan.

“Challenge accepted, b*tch!”



Mercedes Monè vs Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd!



We’re gonna witness something really fvcking special. 🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/LSO3Ccx2de — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2023

"If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue. I will definitely call him. He will sing at the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it's great," Moné said.

In that same interview, Moné talked about her love of Japanese wrestling and how the stars in Japan were the ones she grew up with. "I have always loved Japanese professional wrestling, and I grew up watching Aja Kong and Manami Toyoda, so it was a dream to fight in Japan. I think it's the only organization, and I'm excited about the fact that I'm wearing the IWGP women's belt," Moné said.

Moné and Snoop previously had the chance to work together at WrestleMania 32, when Snoop Dogg rapped a verse to her Sasha Banks theme. He was there in person to introduce her too, and it's likely he would do the same if they were to reunite at the Tokyo Dome. WrestleMania 32 was in 2016, so it's beyond time for a reunion, and hopefully, that happens soon.

As for Moné's next match, she was approached by Mayu Iwatani after her successful Title defense, and after Iwatani challenged her, she responded quickly and with a vengeance. Moné pulled the microphone from Iwatani and then went to speak but there was no sound coming from the mic. It didn't matter though, as everyone could clearly see what she was saying, and that was "Challenge accepted b****". She then slapped Iwatani hard and knocked her down, setting the stage for a contentious next Title defense.

Who do you want to see Moné face next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful