Mercedes Moné aka Sasha Banks Might Have Just Teased Her WWE Return

The wrestling world is incredibly curious about Mercedes Moné's next move, and a recent post on Instagram could be teasing what that move will ultimately be. An injury sidelined Moné's run with NJPW Strong, which seemed poised to have her make a big run with the NJPW Strong Women's Championship. Since then she's made a number of appearances around the wrestling world, including Impact Wrestling and AEW: All In, but her latest appearance could be suggesting her next destination. Moné shared a photo to her Instagram story from TD Garden, an arena that this very week held a WWE Live event. Obviously, the arena is quite famous all on its own without any ties to WWE, so she could have just been attending something else or taking a fun picture, but with the recency of the WWE show there, it does get the gears turning on a possible return.

Recent reports have suggested that whatever the plan was for Moné and AEW at one point in time, those are no longer happening, which seemed like a guaranteed destination early on. Moné has always been passionate about working in Japan, and she's already accomplished quite a bit in Japan during her run with the IWGP Women's Championship. If she does return to Japan after she's fully recovered from injury, it wouldn't surprise many, but with the leadership changes in WWE, a return does seem like a genuine possibility these days.

(Photo: Instagram)

Under the previous management, a return seemed unlikely, especially with how Moné and Trinity's departures were handled on the WWE side of things. Triple H is at the helm these days though, and the changes are noticeable on several fronts. This is a WWE where CM Punk is back in the company, and if that return can happen, it feels like any return can happen.

There's still not much known about Moné's actual departure from WWE, as she hasn't publicly commented on the matter or provided any details, and neither has Trinity. No one on the WWE side has addressed their departures either, and when Moné was previously asked about the matter, she revealed that she doesn't plan on going into those details.

At Planet Comic Con Moné was asked about the situation and said, "You don't know the story. You're reading whatever you want to read and believing whatever you want to believe. Nobody knows the story because I haven't said anything, and I'm not going to say anything because that's just the classy boss that I am, and CEO."

As for other wrestlers making their returns to WWE, Moné is totally behind those individuals doing what's right for them, but her dream has always been Japan. "One thing, it's up to them. It's up to Dakota (Kai) and everyone else that wants to come back. That's great for them and awesome. That's their dream, but I went after mine, which is going to Japan. You have to follow your heart and follow your soul and follow your dreams. This was always, always, always a dream of mine that I never got to accomplish. As I am growing in my career, I had been in WWE for almost ten years, I had to have a change and I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream, a whole new chapter, and a whole new destiny for me. This is where I want to be and what I want to make happen for me. That's it. This is what I'm going for and this is my dream," Moné said.

