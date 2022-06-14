Mike Tyson Booked for Starrcast V in Nashville

✖

Mike Tyson will be a special guest at the Starrcast V pro wrestling fan convention next month in Nashville as the former heavyweight boxing champion will take part in The Roast of Ric Flair. The roast is scheduled for July 29, two days before Flair steps into the ring for what is being billed as his final match as he teams with FTR to face The Rock N' Roll Express and a yet-to-be-named opponent. TMZ first broke the news, pointing out that the two are both friends in real life and business partners in the cannabis industry. Diamond Dallas Page and Eric Bischoff have also been booked for the event and Flair recently confirmed Hulk Hogan has been invited as well.

"For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said during a recent episode of his To Be The Man Podcast, addressing fan concerns about his health heading into the match. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about."

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life. I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life. It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money," Flair continued. "This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it."

Flair originally retired at WrestleMania XXIV following a match with Shawn Michaels. However, he would soon come out of retirement for a number of international matches with Hulk Hogan, then competed in Impact Wrestling until 2011.