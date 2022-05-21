The Roast of Ric Flair Announced for Starrcast V

✖

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be making his return to the wrestling ring at Starrcast V, but that's not the only event he'll be a part of during the Starrcast V festivities. It's now been revealed that on Friday, Jul 29th, Flair will be in the hot seat for The Roast of Ric Flair. Roasting Flair will be a collection of some of his dearest friends and a host of talented comedians, and if you want to see it live you can at the Nashville Fairgrounds, though you can also watch it worldwide on FITE. You can check out tickets for the big event right here.

"The last weekend in July is going to be Ric's swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast? Ric's career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You've seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He's done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th."

In the announcement trailer (which you can see in the video above), Flair says "What are they gonna say. Wooooo! I am the man. I am the King of trash talking. You say what you want to say. Just remember at the end of the night when all is said and done, I get to talk about you! Woooo!"

Hopefully, we'll learn who will be attending the Roast of Ric Flair soon. Flair will also be stepping into the ring, but as of right now we aren't sure who he will be teaming up with or facing in that match. We do know that previous reports have said the Rock 'n' Roll Express and a partner will take on Flair and FTR in the match, but none of that has been officially revealed or confirmed. We do know that Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat said he declined the offer to be a part of that match, so he was likely to be the partner of Rock 'n' Roll Express at one point in time.