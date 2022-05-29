Ric Flair's Last Match Event Has Already Sold Out

✖

"Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" sold out in under 24 hours this weekend, according to the Starrcast Twitter account. The event will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31 (SummerSlam weekend) and will feature "The Nature Boy's" final match as he teams with FTR to take on The Rock N' Roll Express and a yet-to-be-named third opponent. That was originally going to be Ricky Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals, but "The Dragon" opted out of taking part in the match. There were also rumors that Hulk Hogan might be involved, but Flair shot down that rumor.

The event's announcement came with quite a bit of criticism given Flair is 73, hasn't wrestled since 2011, has a pacemaker and had a near-fatal health scare a few years back. Flair has since addressed that on his To Be The Man Podcast.

"For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about."

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life. I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life. It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money," Flair continued. "This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it."