MJF vs. Kenny Omega Teased on AEW Dynamite
MJF beats Omega's AEW World Title reign record in 13 days.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been AEW World Champion for almost a full year. The self-proclaimed generational talent dethroned Jon Moxley to win the gold at AEW Full Gear in November 2022. Since then, MJF has had successful defenses against Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ethan Page, Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe. All these defenses have added up, as he has held the AEW World Championship for 330 days and counting. He has already eclipsed the runs of Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho. Now, he has just one man left to pass: Kenny Omega.
Kenny Omega's 343-day reign with the AEW World Title stands as the longest reign in the championship's history. Omega won the title at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December 2020 and held it until AEW Full Gear 2021. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, MJF confronted Omega, showing him respect before whispering in his ear, "13 days, b---h."
Omega laughed to himself as MJF walked away, responding, "We'll see about that."
Considering MJF's next scheduled defense isn't until AEW Full Gear on November 18th, fans have begun speculating that Omega could challenge MJF in the next two weeks in a last ditch effort to stop him from breaking his record.
