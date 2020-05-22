The Most Unbelievable Crossovers Of Professional Wrestling

Chucky We'd be lying if we didn't say that the unbelievable scenario of the killer doll Chucky appearing before Mean Gene Oakerland and Rick Steiner wasn't what led us to make this article in the first place. As unbelievable as it is that the slasher villain would cut his way into the world of the WWE/WCW, it was even more unbelievable as to why. Chucky, apparently, appeared not only to promote the film Bride of Chucky, but also to, and we quote, "create a movie starring Scott Steiner that will win Chucky an Oscar." We weren't going to see Chucky jump into the ring with Rick Steiner, but man, imagine how hilarious it would have been if we had!

Shaft Shaft appearing as a character would have been insane enough, but having Samuel L Jackson actually appear to promote the film was the cherry on top. With wrestler Crash Holly needing a bodyguard, he seemingly employs Shaft to "guard his ass". In an extremely cringe conversation, Shaft agrees to "protect Crash's booty" and every character takes the opportunity to deliver a terrible awkward version of Shaft's catch phrases. Shaft never enters the ring, simply throwing out punches to take down Crash's pursuers.

Robocop What is perhaps one of the most famous of crossovers in wrestling history was when the WCW brought in the most unbelievable character for a crossover ever with Alex Murphy, aka Robocop. Robocop himself never entered the ring himself, but the cyborg law enforcement officer did free Sting from a cage....because of course he did. Again, one of the stand outs of this crossover was simply having to witness so many wrestlers and announcers treat Robocop as if he existed in the real world. Hearing two of the Four Horsemen having to threaten Robocop in a promo is something to be seen.

The Three Stooges There are actually a number of clips to choose from when the new version of the Three Stooges appeared on WWE Raw, but we had to go with the one that saw the trio entering the ring and getting choke slammed by Kane as the victor. With Moe and Larry running for their lives and Curly attempting to take down the brother of the Undertaker, you can feel the cringe permeating from the crowd watching this whole ordeal happen. Bringing back the Three Stooges was always a terrible idea, but man oh man, incorporating them into the events of the WWE was a low point.

Batman Long before the professional wrestling that we know today, Adam West appeared as Batman to challenge Jerry The King Lawler in a match. In the video, Batman says he doesn't have his full costume as he's "undercover" but we're sure that the actual reason is that they either a.) couldn't get the original or b.) simply didn't have the money to actually put one together in time. Needless to say, this was a shock to the system in seeing that this crossover even happened at all, let alone so long ago in wrestling's history!

Scooby Doo Most fans of both the WWE and the team of Mystery Inc know that the wrestling organization crossed over with Scooby Doo in an animted film dubbed Wrestlemania Mystery, but what you might not know is that Scooby Doo "himself" actually appeared in a match as Sin Cara faced off against Damien Sandow. Needless to say, while Robocop being registered as real was strange enough, at least he's somewhat human. Having a guy dressed in a big Scooby Doo outfit inspiring fear in wrestlers is an entirely different thing all together. Wrestlemania Mystery also loses points for not revealing that Vince McMahon was the Ghost Bear all along.