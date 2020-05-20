Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Shows Off RoboCop vs. Terminator Fight

The release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the recently announced expansion for the popular fighting video game, is just a week away, but it would appear that the folks at developer NetherRealm Studios aren't about to let folks forget it. Case in point? Two new videos of RoboCop vs. The Terminator duking it out have been revealed, and they offer a bloody look at RoboCop's gameplay.

If you somehow missed it, one of the three new playable characters in the Aftermath expansion is the 1980s version of RoboCop. As in, portrayed by Peter Weller. The video game features both Weller's voice and likeness, so it's kind of wild to see him take on the a version of The Terminator featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger's likeness, even if it isn't Schwarzenegger's voice.

There are actually a couple different ways to buy Aftermath, depending on what you already own. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.