Report: Another Major WWE Corporate Employee Leaves Company

WWE saw another major departure from the company this month, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that WWE's Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury left the company last week. According to Johnson, Mansury gave his notice several months ago. He first joined the company in March 2009 as a production assistant and worked his way up the ranks as a producer before reaching the level of vice president. Johnson writes that he was viewed within the company as the "next" Kevin Dunn, and that he would take over for Dunn at some point down the line.

Mansury's departure is the latest shake-up in WWE's corporate structure. Back in January the company fired co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson and instead of hiring new employees for their roles Frank Riddick III was promoted to interim Chief Financial Officer.

"The decision of management transition was based on a different view of execution over areas of focus," Vince McMahon said on a conference call in February. "Over 10 years, supported by a strong management team, George Barrios and Michelle [Wilson] made more than significant contributions to WWE."

"However, with the change, we won't miss a beat," he added. "We have a deep team of talented executives committed to our company who are more than capable of executing our strategy."

The following month saw Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) get his position changed to Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. He then joked on an episode of SmackDown that he was busier than ever despite being "demoted."

Then in April WWE underwent a cost-cutting procedure that saw numerous employees get either fired or furloughed amid the coronavirus pandemic. That included firing more than 30 active wrestlers, such as Rusev, Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, EC3, Drake Maverick, Sarah Logan, Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel.

With viewership numbers hitting all-time lows for Raw and SmackDown (since moving to FOX), WWE opted to weaken its brand split between the two shows with the "brand-to-brand invitation," which allows wrestlers to compete on the opposite show up to four times a year. That will be in full effect this week as Drew McIntyre takes on Baron Corbin while AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair both wrestle on this week's SmackDown.

