Major New Japan Star Arrives in Impact Wrestling

A major New Japan Pro Wrestling star has arrived in Impact Wrestling as part of the Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view! One of the major draws of Slammiversary every year is seeing performers from other promotions make their way to Impact Wrestling, and this year was no different as it saw former performers from the WWE, NWA, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling throughout the evening. With Kenny Omega continuing his streak across multiple promotions and defending the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan in a No Disqualifications match, there was a big surprise at the end.

Omega ended up taking the victory against Callihan in the brutal match up between the two in which they both ended up shedding a lot of blood. While Omega was celebrating his victory with his Elite (and former Bullet Club) team mates The Good Brothers, the Bullet Club insignia suddenly appeared and Jay White, the current leader of the Bullet Club and NEVER Openweight Champion emerged. Check it out:

Ever since Kenny Omega had come to All Elite Wrestling, and especially since he started going across several different promotions and claiming as many different championships as he can, one of the major questions has been his connection to the Bullet Club. With his team up together with The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks, fans had begun to wonder whether or not New Japan Pro Wrestling would factor into it.

Jay White appears at the end of Slammiversary 2021 and entered into the ring as Omega celebrated, but the event ended before we got to see how he reacts to his former Bullet Club allies. So this question still hangs in the air, but what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments, and the full card and results for Impact's Slammiversary 2021 break down as such: