Sami Callihan Is Ready to Bring Impact Wrestling's World Championship Back Home at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to tonight, as Slammiversary looks to get the wrestling world talking in a huge way just like it did last year. Whether it's big title matches or surprise reveals, there's a lot to get hyped about, and that includes the anticipated throwdown for the Impact World Championship between AEW's Kenny Omega and Impact's Sami Callihan. Callihan already put Omega through a table and bounced back from Don Callis attempting to fire him, and he's looking to cap it all off by bringing the Championship back to Impact Wrestling. We had a chance to talk to Callihan all about the matchup, and while there's quite a bit of buzz around it, he is approaching it just like any other match.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm really good at professional wrestling. I'm going into this match like any other match. I've said it a thousand times. I say it in every interview. I'm the most versatile professional wrestler walking this planet today," Callihan said. "I honestly don't care who you put me in the ring with. Nine times out of 10, it's going to be a match of the night. It's going to be no different against Kenny Omega. They call him the Best Bout Machine. More like the B**** Machine because at the end of the day, I ain't no scrub. So I think this truly is a dream match and a true styles clash that you're only going to get at Impact Wrestling."

(Photo: Impact Wrestling)

Impact means a lot to Callihan, and that's why it has bothered him that their prestigious title has been held by someone outside of the company. "A hundred percent," Callihan said. "It's tied to that company that belts come back home, and what better person than the true face of Impact Wrestling to save the day? I may not be the hero you people want, but nine times out of 10 I'm the hero you people hate."

Also, don't expect your typical Omega match during tonight's Slammiverary, because Callihan is not letting that happen.

"I'm telling you right now, this ain't going to be a typical Kenny Omega 50-minute match where you work a headlock for 30 minutes, you feel out your opponent, you try to get him to deep water. I'm telling you right now, there's going to be no feeling out process. As soon as that bell rings, I'm coming for Kenny Omega," Callihan said. "So, Kenny, if by chance you're listening to this and you want to know a game plan, just know that I'm coming right for you and there's going to be no time to plan for this ass-kicking coming away from the Death Machine."

The Impact and AEW crossover has resulted in some increased spotlight and shine for the talented roster, but it's also allowed even more fans to see Impact's versatile storytelling in action, and that's what sticks out for Callihan.

"I think storytelling. I think we have the best storylines in professional wrestling right now. I think we have one of the best, if not the best, episodic weekly television programs in the entire world right now. People get our show. It's easy to watch. It's not stuff where you're going to fast forward through 90% of the show and watch 10% of it because you're bored of everything going on," Callihan said. "Impact Wrestling is a wrestling show. We wrestling great and storytelling great and we truly are the buffet of professional wrestling. You like hardcore? We got some hard for you. You like technical? We have some of the best technical wrestlers in the world today. You like comedy wrestling? We have some of the best comedy wrestlers in the world today. Any style of wrestling, Impact Wrestling's going to be successful at."

(Photo: Impact Wrestling)

While Callihan has always been a force to be reckoned with, it does feel like he is being viewed here as the underdog, but that's something he's become used to.

"I think I'm always viewed as the underdog. I can be wrestling a 3'5" person, I'd still somehow be the underdog here in the general internet community. I'm not the most loved person, but the people that do love me would die for me. I have a cult following. If you look at my Twitter and professional wrestling, you can never count me out," Callihan said. "I can beat anyone in the entire world. I think that's what truly pisses people off, because I'm not the prototype of what a star professional wrestler should be. I am myself. I am a person that people truly can get behind or truly hate. I think that's what makes a lot of people not completely be all for the Death Machine. But no matter what, love or hate me, I'm always getting a reaction. That's the goal in professional wrestling."

(Photo: Impact Wrestling)

Slammiversary has become a must-see event over the past few years, and might just be the biggest event in Impact Wrestling. "No, a hundred percent. I think Slammiversary is, for a lack of better words, I think it's our WrestleMania," Callihan said. "I think for years, people thought Bound for Glory, but I think Slammiversary has a hundred percent overtaken that tenfold."

You can catch Callihan take on Omega during tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view, which can be ordered right here and kicks off at 7 PM CST on FITE TV.

Will Callihan become the new Champion? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Impact with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!