Released WWE Superstar Debuts at Impact's Slammiversary 2021

A released WWE Superstar has made their debut during Impact's Slammiversary 2021! Impact Wrestling is now hosting its annual Slammiversary event at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and one of the most exciting elements of the big event outside of the matches slated on the card is that it's often the time where performers belonging to other promotions make their appearance in Impact Wrestling. There are lots of potential players given the shake ups to AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the WWE, and now it seems like that shake up has taken form as a recently released WWE Superstar has made their Impact Wrestling return!

Chelsea Green was one of the notable names released by the WWE earlier this year, and she has already made an impact on other promotions with a recent surprise appearance during Ring of Honor's Best in the World pay-per-view, and even announced she would be competing in their upcoming ROH Women's World Championship tournament, but also confirmed that she wasn't under an exclusive contract. Now she's made her way back to Impact Wrestling during Slammiversary 2021.

Finding success with Impact Wrestling back in 2010 under the name of Laurel Van Ness, and even enjoyed a reign as the Knockouts Champion, it seems the former Green is set to capture that same magic once more now that she's made a return to the Impact Wrestling promotion and taking the open spot in the tag team together with Matt Cardona as he needed a partner to face off against Brian Myers and Tennille Dashwood.

Fans had speculated this would be the case following the drop of Chelsea Green's "hot mess" moniker before, and now it's been confirmed as she's not made a grand debut in Impact Wrestling! What do you think? The full card for Impact's Slammiversary 2021 breaks down as such: