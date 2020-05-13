NXT's William Regal Reveals Major Announcement Tonight

✖

WWE wasn't kidding when they said there would be a huge announcement on Monday Night Raw, which as we now know ended up being the announcement that Becky Lynch was pregnant and would be taking some time away from wrestling as a result. Now NXT General Manager William Regal has revealed that tonight's NXT will feature a major announcement, and you know it's major because the word was all in caps. The tease of the news was revealed on WWE's The Bump, and you can find the official announcement below, though we still have no clue as to what the big announcement will be.

"BREAKING: There will be a MAJOR announcement tonight on #WWENXT. #WWETheBump @RealKingRegal

So, what could the announcement be? Well, we've seen a string of pandemic related announcements as of late in both WWE and NXT, which has resulted in shifting around of titles and tournaments in regards to stars like Jordan Devlin and Sami Zayn, so perhaps another one of those is in the cards. It could also be an injury-related announcement, which wouldn't typically warrant this type of hype unless it was related to a championship.

Debuts are also unlikely at the moment, though there is also a scenario where Regal steps down as General Manager. Regal has been in place since 2014, and he's been wonderful in the role. That said, who knows, maybe he wants to step away, though nothing has indicated that.

In that case, it's probably related to this week's show itself. At the moment the matches announced are another wave of Cruiserweight Tournament matches, Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes, and a tag team match between the Broserweights (Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher) and Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel). The obvious one that sticks out is Finn Balor, who has been searching for his mystery attacker over the past week, and perhaps Regal knows who it is.

The good news is we'll find out tonight when NXT hits USA Network.

What do you think the announcement is? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.