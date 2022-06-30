Orange Cassidy Debuts Familiar Entrance Music on AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

Orange Cassidy has brought back his fan-favorite entrance music from his indie wrestling days. Cassidy brought back 'Jane' by Jefferson Starship tonight on AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, which replaces his previous tune, 'Where Is My Mind?' by The Pixies. The King of Sloth Style had been using 'Where Is My Mind?' for the past year after AEW acquired the rights in what was said to be a multi-year deal. Cassidy's last walk to the ring with The Pixies' music came this past Sunday at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door ahead of his match with New Japan's Will Ospreay.

The Jefferson Starship and Cassidy reunion has been a long time coming. AEW President Tony Khan previously attempted to acquire 'Jane' in early 2021, but had trouble getting in contact with the band.

"It's not Jane," Khan wrote in a March 2021 tweet, when he teased Cassidy's debut of his Pixies entrance music. "I'd tried to get it for a year & a half, they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through. It's a new theme. The fans attending AEW Dynamite tonight in Jacksonville will be the first to ever hear it before we go Live on TNT!"

Reports first started to circulate late last week that Cassidy would be bring 'Jane' to AEW, which got on the nerves of Khan. The AEW owner noted he trusts his locker room when it comes to "life or death" matters, but is not pleased that smaller details like Cassidy's new theme slips through the cracks.

"There were like, a hundred people sitting in the stands at Daily's Place when Amanda [Huber] told us Brodie was sick, I know there's a lot of new people here since then, but there were a lot of people here, and a lot of them are the same people even though there's a lot of new faces, and no one said a word," Khan said. "So when it's something life or death, I trust the people backstage, but I've learned around like a lot of stuff, it just leaks. It's like, really shameful. Like people shouldn't be doing it. And that's one of those ones where it screwed up what would have been maybe a pop… the fact that it even came up was dumb."

Cassidy would go on to defeat Ethan Page in the opening bout of AEW Dynamite, with 'Jane' echoing throughout the Little Caesars Arena immediately following his pinball victory.