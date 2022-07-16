Pat McAfee Takes a Shot at Corey Graves and References TV-14 in WWE SmackDown Promo

After being attacked by Happy Corbin two weeks ago, Pat McAfee was back on SmackDown to kick things off tonight, and he did so in epic fashion. McAfee addressed several topics of note in his promo, including his multi-year deal with WWE and the upcoming TV-14 change, but he also delivered a fantastic promo on Corbin taking things back to their NFL days and even found some time to take a shot at Raw's Corey Graves, who sat in for McAfee on commentary during last week's episode. You can find the full promo in the video below.

McAfee apologized to the crowd first, saying he was sorry that they had to listen to Corey Graves for two hours last week because he wasn't there. Then he continued to call Corbin bum ass Corbin and then added he was a douchebag, which he followed by saying "this ain't TV-14 yet." He was far from done though.

McAfee would then deliver a promo that took the crowd back to before Corbin was a WWE Superstar and was just a rookie for the Colts alongside McAfee, and you can see what he said below.

"I knew Corbin long before you did. Corbin and I were actually roommates as rookies together with the Indianapolis Colts," McAfee said. "He had hair. He had a bad body. He only had one bad tattoo. He was humble, hard-working, willing to grind to do whatever. And as soon as his ugly dumbs stepped into WWE he became an insufferable douchebag who would do anything for a dollar. This ain't TV-14 yet, but douchebag Corbin is an accurate title for Bum ass Corbin. I'm going to humble him back into being a good member of our society."

Corbin then came on screen and said he had some sort of monkeypox from being in McAfee's chair or close to the WWE universe, but McAfee wasn't having it, and quickly moved the show forward, introducing SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. As for Corbin and McAfee, they will meet at SummerSlam, and you can find the full card below.

Here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

