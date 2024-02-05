Pat McAfee Weighs in on WWE's Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Situation

The Rock and Roman Reigns' showdown on WWE SmackDown is getting a ton of attention on the internet, mostly due to the implications that Cody Rhodes may not finish his story at WrestleMania 40. When The Rock returned, Rhodes appeared a bit distraught by the whole ordeal as he somberly walked up the ramp. This led fans to rally behind the WWE Superstar, trending #WeWantCody for two days straight and making the segment between the two sports entertainment giants the most disliked video WWE has ever posted on their YouTube channel.

Reports revealed the immediate reaction from some backstage, including other talent and staff that were under the assumption Rhodes and Reigns would main event the 40th anniversary show once again. Wrestlers have weighed in on social media, throwing their support toward cody, including WWE's Richochet and the United States Champion Logan Paul. Now Pat McAffee, who recently returned to the Raw commentary desk, is weighing in on his thoughts about the entire situation.

"Wrestling fans are incredibly pissed off that Cody Rhodes was supposed to get the job done, finally," McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show. "There is a title, the one that Roman Reigns has, that Dusty Rhodes was handed in Madison Square Garden and then taken away. Everything Cody has been doing, he's been trying to get the title back into his family, seemingly going to have to wait another few months while The Rock, the biggest star in the world, the biggest star on planet earth will be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Head of the Table conversation, which has been chatted about forever. I love Cody Rhodes, I love The Rock, I love Roman Reigns. I'm very torn on this entire thing. The internet was not happy."

McAfee also notes what while he's "torn," he's excited for the idea of The Rock vs. Reigns finally taking place. However, everyone is "bummed" for Rhodes, including him. "I'm bummed out, I still don't know what's going to take place between now and WrestleMania. We're all pretty bummed out for Cody, but also very pumped this is a Rock-Roman situation. I don't know what's going to happen. Obviously, in WWE, you can never know what's going to take place. Certainly got people pissed off on a Friday."

There is still more than enough time to iron out Rhodes' WrestleMania plans and with the press conference in Las Vegas taking place later this week being hyped up as much as it is, perhaps it will give a more direct answer as to what is next. Rhodes is also scheduled for WWE Raw where he will face one of his recent rivals in a Bullrope match, but it remains to be seen if he will address the very large elephant or, rather, rock, in the room.

