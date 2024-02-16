Update on Jeff Hardy's Injury During AEW Rampage Taping

Jeff Hardy is injured. Following this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling taped an upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. The one-hour show featured the Charismatic Enigma taking on Sammy Guevara in a first-time-ever encounter. While Jeff and Sammy had never locked up before this, Sammy had tangoed with Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, on numerous occasions. Sammy and Matt have faced each other four times now, and two of those matches involved botched spots that led to Matt getting injured. The Guevara vs. Hardy curse continued in Sammy's match against Jeff, as Jeff took a knee straight to the face in the bout's culminating moment.

Jeff Hardy Suffered Broken Nose on AEW Rampage

(Photo: AEW)

While timetables remain unknown, Jeff Hardy's injury severity has been disclosed.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy confirmed that his brother suffered a broken nose in his AEW Rampage match against Sammy Guevara.

"It looks like the Sammy Guevara-Hardy curse is real. It lives on. We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked back up in 2024. They were having a hell of a match, but there is a point where Sammy does a move, and his knee catches Jeff in the face," Matt said. "It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, that's really all we know. They're still going to undergo some more testing and what not to try and find out what his total injury is or would be. We know, right now, it's at a minimum a broken nose."

While many fans cast blame on Guevara for causing the injury, pointing out his history of hurting opponents with botched moves, the social response from the AEW locker room appears to be sympathetic. Guevara and wife Tay Conti have both been promoting the match in high spirits, praising Jeff in the process.

"One of the coolest wrestlers in the whole world (after dada of course)," Conti wrote about Jeff, sharing a picture of the two alongside Conti and Guevara's child.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara airs tonight on AEW Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. It remains to be seen as to if AEW will edit the match to mask the injury.

