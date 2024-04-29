Report: AEW Signs Former NWA Women's Champion

AEW has made moves to acquire several of the world's top wrestling free agents heading into this year. In November Will Ospreay signed his contract at AEW Full Gear and then began his full-time in-ring career at Revolution. Kazuchika Okada, a world renowned Japanese wrestler who spent most of his years in NJPW, also debuted for AEW in March.

On the women's wrestling side, Deonna Purrazzo is a major player in the women's title picture, signing back in January. Mercedes Moné has been a major point of contention for quite some time. WWE and AEW both made moves to bring her in but in the end she chose AEW. She's talked heavily about making the women's revolution "global" and AEW being the only place to do so. It's inspired several of the top women in wrestling including Nikki Garcia who recently revealed she almost called Tony Khan to discuss a contract.

It appears that Garcia wasn't the only one inspired as another women's free agent. Former NWA Women's Champion Kamille, has reportedly signed with AEW, according to Fightful Select. Kamille took to social media yesterday afternoon and responded to a fan asking her if she's signed. She let it slip that she's been signed since February but swiftly deleted it when it caught on. In an effort to amend the situation, she said that she had read the post wrong. "Dang y'all, I read the original posters tweet wrong," Kamille wrote. "I meant I haven't been to a signing since Feb." The post was followed up with several laughing emojis.

Kamille is the former NWA World Women's Champion, holding it for an impressive 812 days. She would become the fifth longest women's champion in the company, passing June Byers' 760 day reign. Kamille dropped it to Kenzie Paige at NWA 75 believing that it was the most she was going to get over in NWA.

AEW's Interest in Kamille

In February, a report from PWInsider revealed that Kamille was no longer in talks with WWE like she had once been. The deal would have likely been an NXT deal, but the conversations were moving in AEW's favor. According to the report, AEW would be a greater landing spot for her at this time as she can pursue personal goals along with acting roles. During the Revolution media call back in March, Khan was asked about the possibility of bringing her into AEW. "Kamille is a great free agent in wrestling. Never say never," Khan said. "Certainly, Kamille is somebody we've scouted and somebody I have a lot of respect for and I've enjoyed her matches and enjoyed when I met her. She would certainly be a great fit in AEW at any time and certainly somebody we would keep under consideration."