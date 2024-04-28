Former AEW Champion Reportedly Taking Time Off Due to Injury

The injuries continue on in the professional wrestling world and this time it's with a former AEW champion. AEW has been littered with injuries in the past year, since several of the company's biggest stars out of action. Former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter is coming up on one year on the injured list. Adam Cole, who hurt his leg in a freak accident this past September, is still on the shelf and recent reports indicate he's not ready to return yet. However, he has popped back up on AEW television walking on his own.

Then there's Kenny Omega who was in the midst of a storyline with Chris Jericho when he suffered a severe case of Diverticulitis that Omega claims nearly ended his life. That has kept him in the shelf since December, though he is returning to AEW next week for Dynamite. On the flip side, several injured stars have also made their returns, including PAC who just competed against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at AEW Dynasty, RUSH and Rey Fenix who both appeared on AEW Collision this week.

In recent weeks former TBS Champion Julia Hart has been working with an injury that appeared to have happened during her Rampage match against Leyla Hirsch. Hart went into the match with her shoulder taped up and during the match, she took a particularly hard fall. When she rolled back into the ring, she went over to the turnbuckles to speak with the referee. The match wrapped up shortly after that. Those in attendance noted that Hart was helped to the back after the match. Hart has had a rough go with injuries in 2024. In February reports surfaced that she'd been dealing with an undisclosed injury and creative was waiting her clearance. She reappeared at AEW Revolution where she teamed with Skye Blue against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

Now, according to Fightful Select, Hart is taking some time off to heal. It's unclear whether or not the injury is related to the Rampage match or if this is a completely new one. Regardless, early signs are pointing to Hart needing surgery and she is not currently involved in any creative plans as it stands. Hart last wrestled at AEW Dynasty where she dropped the TBS Championship to Nightingale. Hart had been the champion for 155 days, defending the title a total of eight times.

