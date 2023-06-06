Rhea Ripley Responds to Brandi Rhodes' Threat After WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw saw a confrontation between The Judgement Day and Cody Rhodes, with Dominik Mysterio getting a slap in on "The American Nightmare" before cowering behind Rhea Ripley. This prompted a response from Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes, who still has yet to appear on WWE TV despite working alongside Rhodes throughout their AEW run. She wrote, "Papa won't hit Mami... but Mommy will." Ripley would later respond with a gif of her hitting a crotch chop.

The evening also saw Damian Priest come up short against Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship bout while also teasing some dissension between himself and Finn Balor as members of The Judgement Day. With rumors of a new member joining the group soon, it's possible that Priest could wind up booted from the group.

Edge, the founder of the group, was kicked out of the faction one year ago by both Balor and Priest just as "The Prince" joined the faction's ranks. He has since said in interviews that the group has significantly improved without him.

"I honestly thought we would maybe get to this (Judgement Day turning on him) part of the story, now. You have to make due and figure it out. Thankfully, they were given the reigns to take this in a different direction, an entirely different direction than it would have with Edge at the helm because with Edge at the helm, it's swimming upstream because we're trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory of this character, they know the real life story, they know Adam's story, so it's like, 'We don't want to hate this guy because he fought back for something that he wanted back. He's also doing something that no one has ever done before," Edge explained on After The Bell in March.

"He's wrestling with a triple fusion in his neck.' No one has ever done that. It can be hard to hate that. I was trying. I was trying every old-school heel trick in the book. It just wasn't going to work. It might have, eventually, with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work. Thankfully, all four of them, with the addition of Dom, have taken this thing in completely different directions. They're more themselves, and when you can be more yourself, chances are it's going to work because you're going to inject the actual person behind the character with some reality, truths, and actual interests in a way you would actually speak," he added.

