Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio Respond to Name-Drop During AEW Double or Nothing
House of Black put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line at AEW Double or Nothing in an open challenge, which was answered by former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Max Caster dropped his patented freestyle rap during the trio's entrance, dissing every one of their imminent opponents. Caster took shots at Brody King's ring gear, Malakai Black's face paint, and Buddy Matthews's real-life relationship. Matthews has been dating WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for some time now, despite the fact that Ripley is involved in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV.
"And Buddy acts so ominous, but he's getting cucked by a kid named Dominik!" Caster said.
Ripley and Mysterio have since responded to the reference.
"Hey Dominik Mysterio, we're over in two companies," Ripley wrote on Twitter.
Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies 🤭⚖️— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 29, 2023
Mysterio added a shrugging gif of actor Will Smith along with the caption, "I mean..."
⚖️ https://t.co/17ucRiYNND pic.twitter.com/RdnKiXLat3— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) May 29, 2023
Both Ripley and Mysterio are part of Monday Night Raw, which airs a new episode tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. While WWE does not often even hint at AEW events on its programming, some WWE superstars have made small allusions to the rival company. Following CM Punk comparing MJF to WWE's The Miz on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Edge told Miz five days later on Raw that he had people "saying [his] name just to get a cheap reaction" because he was "rent free in a lot of heads." When AEW's Billy Gunn was unable to appear during a recent D-Generation X reunion on Raw, commentator Corey Graves said he was busy with "office equipment," referencing Gunn's scissor hand gesture with The Acclaimed.
AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results
- (Buy-In) The Hardys & HOOK def. Ethan Page & The Gunns
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy retains in a 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal
- Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)
- AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow def. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter
- AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black def. The Acclaimed (Open House Match)
- AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Taya Valkyrie
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) def. The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)