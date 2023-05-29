Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio Respond to Name-Drop During AEW Double or Nothing

House of Black put their AEW World Trios Championships on the line at AEW Double or Nothing in an open challenge, which was answered by former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Max Caster dropped his patented freestyle rap during the trio's entrance, dissing every one of their imminent opponents. Caster took shots at Brody King's ring gear, Malakai Black's face paint, and Buddy Matthews's real-life relationship. Matthews has been dating WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for some time now, despite the fact that Ripley is involved in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV.

"And Buddy acts so ominous, but he's getting cucked by a kid named Dominik!" Caster said.

Ripley and Mysterio have since responded to the reference.

"Hey Dominik Mysterio, we're over in two companies," Ripley wrote on Twitter.

Hey @DomMysterio35, we’re over in two companies 🤭⚖️ — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 29, 2023

Mysterio added a shrugging gif of actor Will Smith along with the caption, "I mean..."

Both Ripley and Mysterio are part of Monday Night Raw, which airs a new episode tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. While WWE does not often even hint at AEW events on its programming, some WWE superstars have made small allusions to the rival company. Following CM Punk comparing MJF to WWE's The Miz on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Edge told Miz five days later on Raw that he had people "saying [his] name just to get a cheap reaction" because he was "rent free in a lot of heads." When AEW's Billy Gunn was unable to appear during a recent D-Generation X reunion on Raw, commentator Corey Graves said he was busy with "office equipment," referencing Gunn's scissor hand gesture with The Acclaimed.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results