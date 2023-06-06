WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Finn Balor Teased Next

WWE Monday Night Raw saw Seth Rollins successfully defend and ultimately retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the Judgment Day's Damien Priest in the main event, and Finn Balor has been teased as the next major contender for Rollins' championship title! One of the big things that Rollins has been open about before even winning the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was that he was going to fight to keep it unlike the way that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns had been doing the last few years. This led to him making an open challenge, and Damien Priest was the first one to jump at the opportunity.

Although Seth Rollins had successfully made it through his first major title defense during a WWE live event this past weekend in White Plains, NY, his match against Damien Priest on WWE Raw was the first televised defense for the championship. WWE Raw began with Damien and Seth speaking, and Damien was ultimately so confident in his eventual victory that he agreed to take on Seth alone without any support from the fellow members of the Judgement Day, which made Finn Balor's appearance a surprise when it all came to an end.

WWE Raw: Is Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Next?

The main event of WWE Raw saw Seth defeating Priest in his first title defense, but there was something strange going on with the Judgment Day. Balor showed up to interfere with the match and help Priest, but Priest was distraught over the fact that his friend would show up despite Priest asking Balor not to interfere. This doesn't end well for Priest who loses the match, but Balor really had his sights set on Rollins the whole time anyway as WWE Raw came to an end.

With Rollins and Balor the only two standing in the ring, it's clear that Balor is gunning for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as well. Rollins had defeated Balor on his way towards the championship, and given their history, there's still lots of bad blood between the two of them. But what makes this more interesting this time around is how Priest will feel about this at the end of the day as Balor ultimately betrayed him to show up during the main event despite his prior wishes.

How do you think this will play out between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!