Ric Flair Says He's "Begging" for a Redo Of His Last Match

Ric Flair has plenty of regrets when it comes to his last match. "The Nature Boy" passed out twice during his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event last July in Nashville, later stating that it was due to dehydration. He was asked about the match on a recent episode of his To Be The Man Podcast and explained, "I'm begging to do it again. I'm begging because I've told 100 people, 'How do I forget to drink water all day long?' That's all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after."

Flair spoke with ComicBook prior to his final match and discussed what needed to happen in order for him to consider it a fitting career finale. He explained that it just needed to be better than every match he took part in following his initial retirement bout with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV.

"It has to be really good, it has to be better than anything I did after Shawn Michaels," Flair said at the time. "It's not about the money. It's all about re-establishing the fact I have my self-confidence. It's never been higher. Back then, at that time, I was still having self-confidence issues and I was paying out (for his divorces) more to three people and had to go to work. Now I don't have to do anything.

"But it gave me a goal," he continued. "I've been working out. Kelly (Brewster) and I worked together, as partners in this (his upcoming comic book series) but she also trains with me and it's a lot of hard work. We drive 45 miles up to John Cena's place in the morning for an hour and a half. And then we go down to Saint Peak to training like there's no tomorrow for two hours and it's a lot more fun for me if I have someone to compete against."

Less than a month after the match, Flair was already talking about regrets with claiming it was his "last" match — "I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That's gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said, 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said, 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point."

