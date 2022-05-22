Roman Reigns' Next Three WWE Title Challengers Reportedly Revealed

✖

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown ushered in an even more dominant era for The Bloodline, as The Usos are now Undisputed Tag Team Champions and Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Champion, holding the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. Reigns took down Brock Lesnar to claim both Titles, and now all eyes are on who WWE will have him face next. Many assumed that it would be Drew McIntyre up next, and a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that is the case, but he's not the first challenger Reigns will face, revealing that Reigns will also face Riddle and Randy Orton.

The report says that Reigns will defend his Championships against Riddle on July 2nd at Money in the Bank. Next, he will face Orton on July 30th at SummerSlam, and finally he will face McIntyre on September 3rd at Clash at the Castle. These matches are not set in stone though, so there could be changes to these matches or if plans drastically change we could see a new Champion in the mix.

Granted, that last one is doubtful. It's difficult to see Reigns losing all of his WWE Championships in these three scenarios. It makes sense why he would be facing Riddle and then Orton, as he had a hand in helping The Usos defeat RK-Bro and take the Raw Tag Team Championships. McIntyre then emerges as the main challenger moving forward, which could be a longer feud.

That could lead into that long-rumored Rock feud that so many want to see, but at this point, Paul Heyman relegates that to just fantasies until a contract is signed between the two WWE giants.

"We can speculate all we want about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," Heyman said "It's masturbatory fantasies until there's a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson's signature on it. Then I know it's real. And until then, it's just fantasy. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson's to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of ... a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It's a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it's just his fantasy."

What do you think of Reigns' next challengers? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T WrestlingNews.co