Roman Reigns Potentially Injured During WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns exited WrestleMania 38 unifying the WWE and Universal championships, but also may have suffered an injury in the process. The main event of WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Head of the Table won a hard-fought victory with a Spear against Lesnar, but the win seemingly came out of nowhere. The reason for the somewhat quick ending is coming into the light, with footage showing what looks to be a shoulder injury for Reigns. There is speculation that this led to WWE deciding to call his match against Lesnar early.

Wrestling News shared photos displaying Reigns with part of his left shoulder/arm swollen. It’s not clear when this injury may have happened, but it could have either been when Reigns delivered a Spear or when Lesnar had his arm in the Kimura lock. Another Twitter user posted a short video featuring Reigns tugging on the ring rope to possibly pop his shoulder back into place.

https://twitter.com/wrestlingnewsco/status/1510855050175909890

https://twitter.com/speareigns/status/1510848737161056257

Fans will more than likely hear more about the status of the Universal and WWE Champion Roman Reigns tonight on Monday Night Raw. The night after WrestleMania has become a must-see event, with the company reintroducing returning superstars and pivoting to new storylines and feuds.

Reigns was recently a guest on The Michael Kay Show in which he drew a comparison to Michael Jordan in how he finds motivation. His rivalry with Lesnar stretches all the way back to 2015, and while they’ve shared the ring 11 times Reigns now has a 3-2 record in singles matches against “The Beast.”

“Oh, of course, I absolutely respect him (Lesnar), but in this sense, when it goes to one v one, hand on hand, you got to have some hate. Whether it’s to the core or not you have to you know, like Michael Jordan, I have to like personally motivate myself and grasp on to anything I can to take myself to that main event energy to that main event level to that championship defense mode. God mode, if you will,” Reigns said.

“So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons,” he added. “Who he is as a performer, as an athlete. The history that we have, the way it’s affected me and my career, the way it’s changed my mindset, the things that I’ve learned, the things that I’ve done wrong, and how I’ve corrected those things. There’s so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that’s coming up at WrestleMania when I beat them, and I solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

