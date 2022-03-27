Roman Reigns Compares Himself to Michael Jordan

Roman Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show this week to promote his upcoming WrestleMania 38 match with Brock Lesnar. This will be the third time the pair have met at WrestleMania, only this time it will be to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. At one point the subject of Michael Jordan was brought up, as Reigns believes he has a similar way of motivating himself through hating his opponent, even if he respects them.

“Oh, of course, I absolutely respect him (Lesnar), but in this sense, when it goes to one v one, hand on hand, you got to have some hate. Whether it’s to the core or not you have to you know, like Michael Jordan, I have to like personally motivate myself and grasp on to anything I can to take myself to that main event energy to that main event level to that championship defense mode. God mode, if you will,” Reigns said (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

“So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of respect for many different reasons,” he added. “Who he is as a performer, as an athlete. The history that we have, the way it’s affected me and my career, the way it’s changed my mindset, the things that I’ve learned, the things that I’ve done wrong, and how I’ve corrected those things. There’s so many things to be grateful for within my interactions with Brock, especially this one that’s coming up at WrestleMania when I beat them, and I solidify this run as the greatest Universal Champion of all time.”

Do you think Reigns will finally beat Lesnar at WrestleMania? Or will Lesnar make it a perfect 3-0 against “The Tribal Chief” on WWE’s biggest stage? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and check out the full card for the show below!

