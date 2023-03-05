Watch Roman Reigns Cheat to Beat Sami Zayn at WWE's Live Event in Toronto

Sami Zayn got another crack at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday night at a WWE live event in Toronto. Given how WWE treats its house shows as effectively non-canon, it came as no surprise that Reigns was able to retain his title once again. But unlike their last encounter at Elimination Chamber where The Bloodline and Kevin Owens got involved, Reigns had to resort to cheating in order to beat the former "Honorary Uce." The final moments of the match saw Reigns nail Zayn with a low blow (while the referee was still recovering from a ref bump), then deliver a Spear for the victory. Reigns then cut a promo on the Canadian crowd and grabbed a steel chair, but Zayn was able to send the fans home happy by cutting Reigns off with a Spear and sending him packing with a Helluva Kick.

As for the ongoing Bloodline saga, Zayn called out Jimmy Uso after this week's SmackDown to a one-on-one match on Monday Night Raw. And while Zayn was unable to convince Owens to join forces, KO will still continue his own mission to bring the faction down by taking on Solo Sikoa. There's also the unresolved matter of Jey Uso's status with the faction, which Reigns intends to blame on Jimmy if things aren't resolved by next Friday.

"Here's what I'm gonna do Jimmy. I'm gonna give you an opportunity. I'm gonna let you try to live up to your responsibility for Roman Reigns this Monday in Boston," Zayn said in a post-SmackDown interview. "You take me on in Boston and I will make sure Boston is the same city where The Bloodline crumbles. When you come up short against me in Boston, I know what's waiting for you on the other side with Roman Reigns. So Jimmy how about it? Monday night, Boston. What do you say my dawg? Feeling Ucey?"

Rumors have been spreading for months that Zayn and Owens will eventually join forces to challenge The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. Do you still think that happens? Let us know in the comments!

Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.#WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/nIVnZn8Aq7 — Robert H (@r_huntley86) March 5, 2023

