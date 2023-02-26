Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch Make WWE Games History in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23's Superstar Rating reveals are well underway, but this week we received two history-making scores. First 2K revealed that Becky Lynch's WWE 2K23 rating was an impressive 96, which makes her the highest-rated female wrestler in WWE games history. Someone on the men's side made history as well, as later in the week 2K revealed Roman Reigns' rating was a 99. That makes Reigns the highest-rated superstar in WWE games history, a truly impressive feat. Reigns and Lynch are two of the biggest WWE stars in real life, and now they're also powerhouses in WWE 2K23 as well.

Lynch's rating was revealed during UpUpDownDown's Superstar Ratings special, and she couldn't have been more thrilled it. She then set her sights on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, saying, "Oh I got to go for Brock, I got to go for Roman? You think I'm scared? You boys think I'm scared? I'm not scared. A little kick, and you'll be out."

Not too far behind Lynch is Bianca Belair, who is rated a 95. It was a big jump for her from 87, and at this rate, she could be at 96 soon. On the men's side, the previous holder of the highest-rated superstar in WWE games history was The Undertaker, who had a 98 rating. He's gone down a few spots to 95 in WWE 2K23, and now the second-highest male star in the game is The Rock at 96.

While 2K has revealed details on WarGames and its John Cena 2K Showcase, they have yet to pull the curtain back on other big modes like Universe, MyFACTION, MyRise, and MyGM. In a recent interview with 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks, 2K did provide a small update on what MyGM is adding to the mix compared to last year's game.

"Yeah, that was the focus was just adding more, right? We tried to do that and we did add more of that stuff post-release in WWE 2K22, and this year it's just about more. More GMs. You can play up to four locally, in other ways if you know how to (laughs), but it's still not a true online experience, unfortunately. But more match types, more championships, more local talent. It's just more," Jinks said.

"And again, with everything, the motto is even stronger for a reason. It's just built... We're building on everything that we did in WWE 2K22 and just trying to just add more to it. I think Bryan (Williams), you said it. You said, 'Beautiful chaos.' That beautiful chaos. That is professional wrestling, right? Just do whatever the heck that it is that you want and that's the end goal. And every year we're going to keep striving for that," Jinks said.

There are four editions of the game, and two editions will give you unique bonuses as well as early access to the game. The four editions are split into Standard, Cross-gen, Deluxe, and Icon, and you can find all of the details on each one below. You can also get the details on how to get Bad Bunny's playable character into the game, as this will be his WWE 2K debut.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

Are you excited for WWE 2K23? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!