Son of WWE Hall of Famer Debuting on NXT 2.0 Soon

This week’s NXT 2.0 teased the arrival of Solo Sikoa. But what you might not have known just from seeing his vignette is that Sikoa is the latest member of the legendary Anoa’i family to join the WWE. Real name Joseph “Sefa” Fatu, Sikoa is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the young brother of reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. He said in his initial vignette, “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion of the Island.”

That last line is actually a nod to his older brothers, as the pair signed with WWE back in Sefa was just 15. He began his training at Rikishi's KnokX Pro Entertainment wrestling school and competed in promotions like GCW, Future Stars of Wrestling and House of Hardcore before being signed by the WWE earlier this year.

Elsewhere in Sikoa’s family tree, Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view one week from Thursday. Reigns has already held the gold for over 400 days and has firmly re-established himself as WWE’s top star for well over a year.

“The live crowd has always enhanced my presentation. My reactions have always been, if not the very best, certainly up there with the very best. I’ve now showcased the layers as a performer to be able to do it without a live audience. I’ve had a strong hold on SmackDown and SmackDown being the very best portion of WWE. It’s shown me as the number one guy.” Reigns told CBS Sports in July.

“That’s my legacy coming out of the ThunderDome,” he continued. ” Hands down, without question, it can be debated for great content on social media and WWE.com to put these polls and try to make an argument. But there’s no argument. There’s been nobody to ever carry the WWE product like I have over the past year and I stand on that. You can throw anybody out. We can try and be nice and say, ‘Oh, Bayley! She just got hurt. She was the best.’ Come on, let’s not lie to ourselves. The Tribal Chief has carried the WWE for well over a year now and there’s no denying it.”