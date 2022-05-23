Watch: Roman Reigns Cuts Another Promo About His WWE Future

✖

Roman Reigns set the wrestling world ablaze in early May when he cut a promo at a WWE live event in Trenton, New Jersey, hinting that he was entering the next phase of his WWE career. Reports popped up in the weeks that followed stating "The Tribal Chief" had signed a new WWE contract that would require fewer live event appearances and there have been plenty of rumors that he'll miss certain pay-per-views and TV taping throughout the summer. Reigns cut another promo when WWE was in Cedar Rapids over the weekend and once again addressed the situation.

"I appreciate all of y'all. From the bottom of my heart, I hope y'all had a great time. I know I had the internet talking last week or the week before that, but I honestly don't know if I'm going to be doing too many more live events, like this, on a Sunday, going forward. This could be my last run and I just want y'all to know that it was very special for me, and I had an incredible time," Reigns said.

Here’s the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns sending the crowd home happy after a killer main event last night in #WWECedarRapids ! Well, everyone except that one guy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wRaETWwAtr — MitchP1983 (@MitchP1983) May 23, 2022

Reigns has yet to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on TV since unifying the two world championships at WrestleMania 38 in early April. He took part in a non-title six-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash and reportedly won't be on the card for Hell in a Cell early next month.

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows?" Reigns said in a social media promo after Backlash, staying somewhat in character. "What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."