Roman Reigns Teases Leaving WWE in Latest Live Event Promo

Roman Reigns' latest post-show promo from WWE's live event in Trenton, New Jersey, has fans worried that he'll be leaving the WWE soon. He explained, "I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support."

"The Tribal Chief" debuted on WWE's main roster at Survivor Series 2012 as a member of The Shield and has gone on to be one of the biggest stars of this generation with six WrestleMania main events and six world championship reigns, the latest of which is as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal Championship for 616 days and unified it with the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last month.

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

The idea of Reigns pivoting to Hollywood similar to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista has been floated by both Reigns himself and WWE president Nick Khan. He told The Town last month, "We think he's certainly up there, and we have big plans with him to help him crossover, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him. Yeah, we think he has that," Khan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). Regarding Rock, he said, "Yeah, it's like a Samoan dynasty. There's a lot of connection there and we'll see what plays out there over time."

"We'll have to see. I think there's gonna be some moves made here pretty soon. There's always this speculation, these contract talks – all that portion of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I'm sure they can uncover, turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe," Reigns said on The Michael Kay Show back in November.

"That's something I want to dabble in and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I've learned. WWE has done so right by me. They've given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I've just had to capture them, just grab that ball and run with it," Reigns said. "I'd like to think that along the way I've just picked up so many skills, and just experienced so many things that are gonna help me."