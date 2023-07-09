Roman Reigns Easily Breaks Another Decades-Old WWE Record

Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion continues to smash WWE records on what seems like a weekly basis. He became the first WWE champion in decades to hold a title for more than a thousand consecutive days back in May and recently surpassed Pedro Morales' 1027-day reign to have the fifth-longest world title reign in WWE history. And while he's still a ways away from touching previous records set by the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino (the last of which would still take years), "The Tribal Chief" can now add another accomplishment to his ever-growing list this weekend.

As pointed out by Reddit user TheLoneWolf527 on the r/SquaredCircle subreddit, Reigns' championship reign officially hit 1,042 days on Saturday. And while that doesn't beat Hogan's longest reign of 1,474 days, "The Hulkster" only held the WWF Championship for 1,041 days after the inaugural WrestleMania on March 31, 1985. This means Reigns now has the longest WWE world championship reign of the WrestleMania Era.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns — Who Is The Better World Champion in 2023?

Despite his lengthy reign, Roman has defended his championship just five times since the start of 2023. In contrast, Seth Rollins has defended his World Heavyweight Championship 12 times despite only being champion since late May. "The Visionary" has stated in interviews that he openly welcomes comparisons between himself and "The Tribal Chief"

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable," Rollins told The New York Post. "It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting. It's only gonna polarize people more. It's only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let's go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I'm excited to hear it. I'm excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches."

WWE's Rumored SummerSlam 2023 Card

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer posted last week what is believed to be a good chunk of the card for SummerSlam 2023. What do you think of these seven rumored matches? Let us know in the comments!