WWE Edits Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania Highlight Package on WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a countdown of some of the best Money in the Bank moments in history, spanning across the numerous briefcase cash-ins along with a few crazy spots from the actual ladder matches. Late in the night the countdown got to what many regard as the best cash-in ever, when Seth Rollins ran down during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 and stole the title out from both men. But fans were quick to notice that, this time around, the video deliberately didn't show Roman Reigns. The clip sees Rollins slide into the ring, hit Lesnar with a Curb Stomp, then fade to black before he's celebrating his victory. In actuality Rollins hit Reigns with a Curb Stomp and pinned him to win the match.

Check out the video below and see for yourself.

They literally edit out #SethRollins pinning #RomanReigns at Wrestlemania 31 for the WWE Championship wtf?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/5IGPJ1xPRo — Punk Justice (@punkjustice777) May 5, 2020

Back in mid-April it was reported that WWE's television production team had been instructed to not mention Reigns for any reason going forward, though no reason was given. This report came mere weeks after Reigns opted to turn down his WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg due to health precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns explained why he made that decision in an Instagram video days before WrestleMania.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirt sheets, whatever you want to call em, that I pulled out of WrestleMania," Reigns said. "And it's funny because for years now, years, people are like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania! We don't want you in it!' Ya know what I mean? There's a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I'm a 'coward.' I'm a 'sissy.' A lot of different things that I am now. But you don't know the whole story.

"All you know is what you think," he continued. "'Oh, well his health' and this and that, but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, like the old saying, man ... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. And just take this time to better yourself, be present and make the most out of this."

