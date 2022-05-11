New Report Has Some Good News Regarding Roman Reigns' WWE Summer Schedule

✖

Roman Reigns' status in WWE has been widely discussed ever since he hinted at starting a new phase of his career during a post-show promo in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend. It has since been revealed that "The Tribal Chief" recently signed a new WWE contract that requires fewer house show dates, but then several outlets discovered Reigns wasn't being advertised for any house shows or SmackDown tapings for July or August of this year, causing fans to worry that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might be outright gone from WWE programming for most of the Summer.

However, The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian offered a new update on Tuesday night that contradicts that latter report. He wrote, "Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward. It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ."

Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward.



It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off.



He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ. pic.twitter.com/Pjnb9nopkc — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 10, 2022

Reigns himself decided to play into the speculation during a video he posted hours after WrestleMania Backlash. He and The Usos beat Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the show's main event in Providence, Rhode Island.

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."