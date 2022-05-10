Roman Reigns Will Reportedly Be Gone From WWE TV This Summer

✖

Roman Reigns' status with WWE has been widely discussed over the past few days. First, he cut a promo after a live event in Trenton, New Jersey, that left fans wondering if he'd be stepping away from wrestling full time. Then news broke that he had signed a new WWE contract that would require fewer house show appearances. Now, via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it's been revealed that Reigns will be absent from WWE TV for a while beginning next month. He's currently advertised for the June 24 episode of SmackDown in Austin, Texas, but isn't listed for any live events or TV tapings for July or August. He's reportedly booked for live events at the beginning of October

Bryan Alvarez asked Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, "so basically he'll be gone for 10 weeks?" Meltzer confirmed it, then noted that despite Reigns being advertised for Money in the Bank (July 2) and SummerSlam (July 30), there's no guarantee that he'll be at either.

Reigns somewhat addressed his status in a video uploaded hours after WrestleMania Backlash — "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."

Reigns hasn't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since unifying the Universal and WWE titles at WrestleMania 38, taking part in a non-title six-man tag match at Backlash. Hell in a Cell is next up on the WWE schedule on June 5.