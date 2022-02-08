Ronda Rousey on WWE Fan Criticism, Asks Fans to Push for Change Online

Ronda Rousey hosted a Facebook gaming stream on Monday where she opened up about a number of topics regarding her WWE return. She addressed her confrontational stance with WWE fans, explaining, “It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans because, I do go out there as a character, but also, I am actually Ronda Rousey, I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television. Sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much the other wrestlers.” Her contempt for fans was reportedly why her first promo on Monday Night Raw following her return was so awkward, and a conversation between WWE officials and her was what led to her appearance on last week’s SmackDown being so different.

Rousey also mentioned that she wants to team with Shayna Baszler, her real-life friend and fellow Four Horsewomen of MMA member. She urged fans to start demanding to see it online, adding that WWE officials “look at that s—.”

The UFC Hall of Famer talked about how frustrating fans were during her first WWE run while she was on hiatus following WrestleMania 35. She explained in an interview with Steve-O, “So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again,” she added. “But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

