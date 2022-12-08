Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Appear at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17

Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) will be at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. His sources were unable to confirm if Banks will simply be in the crowd for the show or if she'll be officially featured on the show in any way, but it does mark the first time she'll be at a pro wrestling event in any official capacity since walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May. It also doesn't clarify Banks' status with WWE, as the company will also have a presence there with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Stay tuned for more updates

The news could be directly linked to the fan art Banks posted months ago of a match poster with her challenging Kairi (Sane) for the IWGP Women's Championship. The former WWE star won the title at the Historic X-Over event last month.

This story is developing...

