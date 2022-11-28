Sasha Banks Makes Massive Tease Regarding Wrestling Future

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television for over six months now, but The Boss has not exactly stayed away from the spotlight completely. Following a walkout from her employer alongside tag partner Naomi, Banks attended launch events for Disney+ projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Chicago's C2E2 Expo. On top of this, Banks is now making public appearances under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, has removed mentions of WWE from her social media handles, and has even been promoted for future events as a "former WWE superstar."

Banks gave her biggest tease on her wrestling future this past weekend on TikTok. Sharing a photo compilation of herself training, Banks captioned the post "shes coming" alongside mentions of several wrestling companies. These include Joshi Puroesu, AEW, and WWE. Banks also used hashtags for "bank on it," "statement maker," and "European tour." Wrestlers like Samuray del Sol (fka WWE's Kalisto), Juventud Guerrera, and Bandido appear in the photo compilation.

This post comes weeks after Banks teased that "something so f--king crazy" was imminent in her future.

"As time passes there has been so much growth and there's been so much beautiful opportunity, and the journey that I've been loving," Banks said earlier this month. "But as time also goes on, the date is coming that I've been waiting for the past six months, and I can't wait, but I'm really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long so thank you. But I just want to let you know that there's going to be something so f--king crazy coming!"

If that "date" that Banks has been "waiting for the past six months" for exists within November, that leaves two major shows that the former WWE Women's Champion could appear on: the November 28th Monday Night Raw or the November 30th AEW Dynamite. Banks training with AEW's Bandido will fuel speculation that it could be the latter, but it's not uncommon for wrestlers from different promotions to spar together. Her teases of Joshi Puroresu and "European tour" could also indicate that Banks does not plan on inking a contract anywhere and will freelance across the wrestling landscape moving forward.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Sasha Banks's wrestling future.