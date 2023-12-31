Serena Deeb Says She's "Ready" for AEW Return

After a year away, Serena Deeb is set to make her return to AEW. During AEW Worlds End Zero Hour, a dark and moody vignette of Deeb was shown. She was fighting out of a straight jacket

The last time Deeb competed in AEW was in October of 2022 on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, defeating Haley J. She revealed in November that she's been suffering from a number of seizures but her neurologist had cleared her to return to the ring and she hoped to be back soon. In the Instagram post, Deeb got candid about the last year of her life, noting that she kept what had happened to her private so she could learn more. She noted she's been to many doctors and had every test imaginable done but nobody could tell her why they were happening. "I've kept this very private and then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is and I didn't realize how many people experience seizures. I just have so much empathy. I know how scary it is and I just want to send the message that you are not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

In the new video, she reveals she's "ready" to return. "Where have I been? I've been away training in isolation," Deeb says in a voiceover. "Obsessively studying and dissecting every single part of our women's division. I locked myself in Deeb's Dojo and faced the imprisonment of my mind, body, and soul. But I cannot be caged -- you wanna tie me up? I know every escape. You wanna restrain me? I know exactly how to break free. I refuse to accept any shackles placed upon me. They say it takes 10,000 hours to become a master. You must be willing to do what nobody else will do. Excellence is achieved from challenging yourself and once you realize everything is happening to you, it's happening for you. That's when you become a master. Known as the woman of 1,000 holds, the human torture device. And I kinda like 'The D' because at my best, is magic. All Elite Wrestling, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" Serena Deeb is ready to return." Check out the full vignette below.