AEW's Keith Lee Reveals He's Been Suffering Through an Injury

Ahead of the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, AEW's Keith Lee revealed that he has been suffering through an undisclosed injury that has accelerated since ROH Final Battle.

Lee revealed that the injury took place at AEW Grand Slam 2022 inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium. At that event, The Acclaimed beat Swerve in our Glory for the AEW Tag Team Championships after they failed to do so at AEW All Out in Chicago. Lee had continued to wrestle in AEW and on the independents long after that, but he's spent a large part of 2023 off AEW programming which concerned fans. He's been on television more frequently as of late, wrestling Shane Taylor at Final Battle just a few weeks ago and Brian Cage on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Collision.

"Today... I keep it very real with you guys. I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of. Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything," Lee posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Lee is set to wrestle Swerve Strickland in a match that is a long time coming. It seemed that things were coming to a head when Swerve in Our Glory disbanded but nothing ever came of that match. Strickland has gone on to become a top singles competitor in AEW and Lee has continued to show the AEW locker room that he's a dominating presence. During the recent media call for AEW Worlds End, AEW President Tony Khan addressed why now is the time to do the match. "Yeah, absolutely. I think now is the right time for Swerve – well, for both of them just because last night the Continental Classic Gold League finals I thought was one of the best matches on the show, and so was the Blue League finals," Khan said. "Swerve on Dynamite in the Gold League has been tearing the house down, pun intended. It has been Swerve's house and he's been tearing it down."

When it came to Lee, Khan had nothing but positive things to say about his recent run. "I have been so enthusiastic about AEW Collision and Keith Lee being regularly presented on Collision is something I love and something that has been very successful for the show when you look at the ratings growth we've had, the success we've had with Collision rising in the ratings despite the competition getting undisputedly tougher and tougher." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Comicbook wishes Keith Lee nothing but the best in his recovery.