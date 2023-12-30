Sammy Guevara Details How His Concussion at AEW WrestleDream Happened

Sammy Guevara returned to AEW television this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Guevara had been suffering from a concussion he sustained during his match at AEW WrestleDream. Guevara was scheduled to take part in the October 4 AEW Dynamite tag team match alongside Takeshita against the Golden Jets but Don Callis revealed at the time he wasn't cleared to compete so Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher was named as his replacement. Fightful Select reported that Guevara was set to compete in the SEGA branded Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight, but due to him being unable to compete, Brian Cage replaced him. In late November, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Guevara, revealing his return to wrestling would be "imminent" following the birth of he and Melo's first child.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Guevara detailed his injury and how it happened. "I'm cleared, I'm good. That was crazy. You know, I do the cutter so much and it's the stupidest things, this cutter that I do all the time, this time just bumped my head on the canvas and then saw the future," Guevara said. "And if you go back, you can tell, okay, maybe he's not good. But I didn't know at that time. I actually thought that they had a match booked for me that Wednesday, I thought I was good. And then it wasn't until a couple of days later that I was like really feeling it. And then Tay contacted the doctor."

Vliet asked what symptoms he was feeling that made him want to go to a doctor, dizziness or puking, but Guevara noted it hadn't been that serious for him. He had a headache and the lights were bothering him. "...but I had a headache and stuff and it was like the lights were bothering me. Like bright lights. Like my future is bright [laughs]. But yeah, then they obviously took me off and let me chill and sent me to some people to see. But yeah, that was like probably the longest I've been out of wrestling so far, it's been since October 1."

Guevara is set to compete in his first match back since then on tonight's inaugural AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The match is an eight-man tag team match with Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho and himself versus Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW Worlds End Card

Zero Hour pre-show:

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-man Battle Royal for future TNT Championship match

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Main show:

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

8-Man Tag Team Match: Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

Continental Classic Final for Triple Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jon Moxley

TNT Championship No Disqualification Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe