Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Big Plans in Japan Prior To Signing With AEW

Claudio Castagnoli has been an important figurehead in AEW since his signing in 2022. He debuted at AEW and NJPW's inaugural Forbidden Door event joining the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal. His position as a top talent has never wavered, winning the ROH World Championship and becoming a two-time champion in 2022, losing it to Eddie Kingston in September. Castagnoli most recently has been competing in AEW's first ever Continental Classic tournament, their version of NJPW's G1 Climax. Castagnoli revealed that he almost took part in the NJPW G1 Climax tournament prior to his AEW signing.

"I was very excited [Laughs]. Right before I joined AEW, I was extremely close, probably a couple days away before doing the G1 for New Japan," Castagnoli said in an interview with Denise Salcedo. "I always want to do the G1, and I still owe them one, I feel like. So to do the Continental Classic, I was super excited." (h/t Fightful).

Castagnoli has wrestled in Japan before but has never taken part in the G1 Climax, something he is adamant about taking part in before he officially retires. He most recently debuted in NJPW at the Dominion show in June. The match was a NEVER Openweight Tag Team Championship match with BCC member Moxley and Shota Umino against CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii) and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Castagnoli got to the Blue League semi-finals, facing off against fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson on AEW Collision. Though it was a hard fought match that both men put their all into, the match ended in a time limit draw. Danielson walked out victorious and advanced to the Blue League final where he met Kingston. Kingston, who beat Danielson, is now set face off against his close friend in Moxley at AEW Worlds End. Meanwhile, Castagnoli will be competing in an All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match with other Blue League members against the Gold League. Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia will face off against Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal and Brody King.

