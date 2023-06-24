Shawn Spears Details How AEW House Shows Compare to WWE Live Events (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling has hit the road. Tony Khan's wrestling promotion began running recurring house shows this past March, hitting smaller markets on days that the company was not running a televised event. Dubbed AEW House Rules, these live events featured a mix of AEW Dynamite regulars as well as talent that rarely received television time. Among the latter has been Shawn Spears. The Perfect 10 has wrestled just a handful of matches since returning to AEW this past fall, with the bulk of those bouts coming on the house show circuit.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Spears emphasized his love for AEW House Rules, noting he would be exclusive to live events if it was possible.

"If AEW was running full-time house shows, schedules, I would just wrestle the house shows," Spears said. "I did a lot of that for WWE. I may not have been promoted on television very much, but I was working all the live events. I had a blast working on live events [because that's] where you kind of hone your craft. That's where you kind of come into your own as a persona. I had a blast on the AEW live events. They're just so much fun."

While AEW house shows are new to him, working for a non-televised crowd is familiar territory for Spears. As he alluded to, Spears wrestled on hundreds of live events during his time with WWE. It was even on NXT house shows that Spears, then Tye Dillinger, crafted his "Perfect 10" persona which he would eventually bring to television.

"There's not much of a difference," Spears said when asked about how AEW house shows compare to WWE live events. "You go out and you perform for the audience that is paying money to see you. There's no one here talking about time or camera shots or any of that kind of stuff. It's a lot more relaxed. You can actually just go out there and have fun with the audience. I'll take house shows, live events, all that kind of stuff any day over TV. That's just me personally."

