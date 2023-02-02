AEW Reveals House Rules Live Events

AEW is about to hit the road, but it won't just be for episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. Today AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that the company is launching AEW House Rules, which will be a series of live events taking place on select weekends in markets across the country. AEW fans have been hopeful that AEW would start doing house shows at some point, and now that time is finally here. The first edition of AEW House Rules will take place on Saturday, March 18th in Troy, Ohio at the Hobart Arena, and it will feature stars like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Dr. Britt Baker, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and more, and you can find tickets for all of the new shows right here.

Tickets for all AEW House Rules shows start at $20 plus fees, and you can purchase tickets starting on Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM EST. AEW states that future dates will be announced over the coming weeks, and overall it's a pretty busy month for AEW, with Dynamite and Rampage heading to the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California followed by AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 5th at the Chase Center. Things move to Sacramento California for Dynamite and Rampage and then to Winnipeg, Manitoba before House Rules' launch in Ohio.

(Photo: AEW)

"As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling who grew up attending house shows, AEW House Rules is an exciting next step in our journey, giving fans a new level of access to top-tier professional wrestling," said Tony Khan. "We're always looking for meaningful ways to engage with our fans, and AEW House Rules will be a great way for them to connect with our incredible talent and experience AEW in an intimate setting."

"The extraordinary success of AEW changed the landscape of professional wrestling as a whole, not only by providing a fresh new product, but also by raising the bar in a manner that many deemed impossible a few years ago," said Jeff Jarrett, AEW's Director of Business Development. "Now as we expand to live house shows, fans can expect an innovative approach and get up close with the best talent in professional wrestling. In addition to satisfying the passions of diehard fans, we're excited about creating new fans of all ages through these entertaining events."

"I'm looking forward to teaming with Jeff Jarrett to oversee the expansion and growth of our live event touring schedule," said Rafael Morffi, AEW's VP of Live Events. "AEW House Rules ramps up our commitment to creating positive, memorable experiences for fans at our shows, and we're thrilled to kick off the initiative on March 18 in Troy, Ohio."

Will you be heading to the first edition of House Rules? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!